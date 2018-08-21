Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Price

News articles about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.929045056552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

BWXT opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $517,748.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,774 shares of company stock valued at $711,208. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

