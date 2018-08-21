Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Stock Price

Headlines about Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adverum Biotechnologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.2342640848259 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 17,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,246. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3,957.63%. sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

