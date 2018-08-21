Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.53% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 890,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 721,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 261,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 202,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.