Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Sleep Number worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sleep Number by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $245,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Callen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.81 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.