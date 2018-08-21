Sixt (SIX2) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.77 ($119.06).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €117.10 ($133.07) on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €47.22 ($53.66) and a twelve month high of €92.45 ($105.06).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

