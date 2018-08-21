SINA (SINA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media stories about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.7693774978503 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SINA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. SINA has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.90.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

