Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 151,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Hovde Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.