SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $352.28 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.18 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,005 shares of company stock worth $19,073,536. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

