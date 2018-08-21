SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 341.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Consumer Edge raised Flowers Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE FLO opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

