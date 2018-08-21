Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $7.02 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Sentinel has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $165,300.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,999,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

