Sensato Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after buying an additional 9,292,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 4,824,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 3,851,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after buying an additional 3,768,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

CSCO stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.