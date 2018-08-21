Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,261,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 175,915 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 737,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253,987 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 120,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

