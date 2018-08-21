Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senior Housing Properties Trust earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0152509524457 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SNH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.