Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Select Income REIT worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Select Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Income REIT by 118.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Select Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Select Income REIT by 32.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIR opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Select Income REIT has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.56 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.38%.

SIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Income REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

