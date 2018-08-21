Sei Investments Co. Has $9.88 Million Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 1,695.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.48% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Shares of AMAG opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.