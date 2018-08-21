Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.39, for a total value of $1,263,486.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,410 shares of company stock worth $39,958,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

ANET stock opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $169.61 and a 52-week high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.