Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

