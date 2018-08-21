Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 265,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 68.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $199,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $349.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $821,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

