Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 29.8% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 200.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 135.6% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Standex Int’l by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $125.00 price objective on Standex Int’l and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

