Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

