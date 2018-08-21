Securian Asset Management Inc Has $26.06 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 52,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 114,341 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 80,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $7,558,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,328,811.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 65,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $6,100,007.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,924 shares of company stock worth $22,300,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

