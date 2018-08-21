Securian Asset Management Inc Has $104.02 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $104,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

