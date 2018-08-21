Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.18 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4,897.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00275390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 6,028,553 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

