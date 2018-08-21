Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 13,584,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,437,000 after purchasing an additional 336,105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,222,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,583 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,655,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,236,000 after acquiring an additional 93,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

