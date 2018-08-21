Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $374.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $505.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,388 shares of company stock worth $94,373,982 over the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “$367.74” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

