SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR (SBGSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

SBGSY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $18.84.

About SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

