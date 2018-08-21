Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

