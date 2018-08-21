ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 757,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

