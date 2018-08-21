Savara (SVRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 984,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 210,050 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.62.

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 17,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $214,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $63,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

