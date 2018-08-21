Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFM stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.22.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

