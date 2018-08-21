San Leon Energy’s (SLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 405 ($5.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

LON SLE opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Tuesday. San Leon Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.75).

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Europe and North Africa. It holds interests in a portfolio of licenses in Poland, Morocco, Romania, Nigeria, Ireland, Albania, France, and Spain covering an area of 35,892 km2. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

