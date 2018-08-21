Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.33 ($48.11).

ETR SZG opened at €38.71 ($43.99) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

