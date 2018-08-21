Ryerson (RYI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

RYI stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.91. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 231.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

