Ryder System (R) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryder efforts to bolster its product portfolio through acquisitions are encouraging. To this end, Ryder completed two acquisitions in the past few months namely Metro Truck & Tractor Leasing and MXD Group. The company's initiatives to reward shreholders through dividend payments are another positive. Ryder recently hiked its dividend payout to 54 cents from the previous 52 cents. The company's efforts to grow its lease fleet pleases us. Its strong customer base is also a positive. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward 3.4% in the last 60 days. However, increased capital spending is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom-line performance. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

R stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,946.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,345 shares of company stock worth $3,984,909 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 292.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

