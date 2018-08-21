Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 110,179 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total transaction of $33,128,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,128,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,130 shares of company stock worth $130,270,376 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $388.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.99.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.