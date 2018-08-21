Rubycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00066855 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002040 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,971,934 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

