RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoyalCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027376 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00236467 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010607 BTC.

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.