Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 312 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 297.17 ($3.80).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.13) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.