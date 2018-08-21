Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Sells 606,661 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606,661 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.