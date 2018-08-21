Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.54 Million in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,159 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAN opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $96,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,518.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,165 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

