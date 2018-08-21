Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $301.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $227.31 and a 1 year high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total transaction of $893,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.