Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.04

Headlines about Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Medical earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5943046252515 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,389. The company has a market cap of $216.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.76. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 89.63%. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 12,561 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,524.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,376 shares in the company, valued at $793,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

