Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,631 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 178,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 211,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

