Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 884 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $330.11 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $332.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $8,821,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,830,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,866 shares of company stock valued at $64,136,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.