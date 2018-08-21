RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $262.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

