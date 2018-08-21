Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.67

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 28836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

