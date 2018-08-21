Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,741 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 180.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 94.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

