Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.14 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Perrigo worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

PRGO opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

