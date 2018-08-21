Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.83 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Polaris Industries worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $124.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.46.

PII stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

