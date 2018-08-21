Reviewing Yandex (YNDX) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Yandex (NASDAQ: FB) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 36.22% 12.72% 9.38% Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 39.31% 28.16% 24.86%

67.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.63 billion 6.36 $152.40 million $0.81 39.05 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 12.33 $15.93 billion $6.16 28.00

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Yandex. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yandex and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 1 5 0 2.83 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 2 5 37 0 2.80

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $43.24, suggesting a potential upside of 36.71%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $208.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats Yandex on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

